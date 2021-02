The share price of automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) surged 10 percent to a fresh high of Rs 952.15 apiece in early trade on Monday, extending previous session’s gains after the company reported strong December quarter earnings.

M&M, including Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers, on February 5 reported 39.6 percent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 530 crore for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The company had an exceptional loss of Rs 1,213.98 crore during the quarter due to impairment provisions for certain long-term assets and other exposures. The profit before exceptional loss stood at Rs 1,745 crore for the quarter.

Revenue from operations in Q3FY21 rose 16 percent to Rs 14,056.5 crore. M&M’s earnings were better than CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates.

During the quarter ended December 2020, M&M’s tractor sales in the domestic market rose 20 percent to 97,420 units, but automotive business sales declined 7 percent to 1,15,272 vehicles.

Growth momentum for the tractor industry was supported by positive sentiment in rural parts of the country, specifically the agri economy, M&M said.

For auto, with many key indicators showing positive momentum, the calendar year 2021 has started with strong momentum. However, some significant challenges do exist especially on the supply side and commodity prices, it said.

Here’s what brokerages have to say on M&M’s Q3 earnings:

CLSA

"M&M’s 3QFY21 core results beat both our and consensus expectations due to better-than-expected margins in the farm segment. Management also provided an update on the major loss-making subsidiaries and has guided for FY22 losses at Rs 3 billion versus Rs 34 billion in FY20," CLSA said.

CLSA maintained BUY rating on M&M and increased its FY21-23 core business EPS by 2-5 percent and raised the 12-month target price to Rs 1,135 per share from Rs 1,010 earlier.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,029 per share and said that M&M’s Q3 earnings were above estimates. It is of the view that the auto segment is geared for recovery and said that earnings beat continued on the consolidated front as well.

"M&M remains our preferred pick in the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle space," Goldman Sachs said.

Nomura

Nomura has retained a Buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,165 per share. It believes that the company is executing well on all fronts. The success of new SUV, LCV share gains and efficient capital allocation is likely to drive re-rating.

The brokerage firm has raised EPS estimates by 14 percent/ 2 percent/ 8 percent for FY21/FY22/FY23.

ICICI Securities

"The performance reinforces our belief in the resilience of M&M earnings even in wake of rising input costs thanks to high Farm Equipment Segment (FES) contribution to EBIT," ICICI Securities said.

ICICI Securities maintained Buy rating and raised the target price to Rs 1,045 per share from Rs 836 earlier.

At 10 am, the shares of M&M were trading 7.50 percent higher at Rs 930.55 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 1.17 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex.

