M&M Financial shares plunge 15% to 52-week low after Q1 profit slump

Updated : July 24, 2019 10:51 AM IST

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined as much as 15 percent to a 52-week low of Rs 289.15 on Wednesday.
M&M Financial's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 108.50 crore in the three months ended June 30 compared to Rs 322.30 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.
