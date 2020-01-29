Associate Partner
M&M Financial Services jumps over 7 percent after Q3 earnings

Updated : January 29, 2020 10:54 AM IST

The revenue during the quarter increased by 15.7 percent to Rs 2,580.6 crores as against Rs 2,340.4 crores YoY.
Net interest income in December quarter grew 13.9 percent to Rs 1,371.7 crore versus Rs 1,204 crore on year.
