Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd ended at Rs 364.05, down by Rs 4.90, or 1.33 percent on the BSE.

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Monday said Tokyo-headquartered Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will set up a plant to manufacture air-conditioners and compressors at Mahindra Industrial Park in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

With an investment of around $222 million, the facility, once fully operational, will enable Mitsubishi Electric to achieve an annual production capability of 300,000 units of room air conditioners and 650,000 units of compressors, Mahindra Lifespace Developers said.

This factory will cater to the growing air conditioner demand in the domestic market and is expected to begin operations by October 2025. The plant will be equipped with the latest technologies adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety.

Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Ltd (MIPCL), a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Ltd and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, has signed Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt Ltd and has given land in its industrial park to set up the facility, the company said.

Mahindra Lifespace is the real estate arm of the business conglomerate Mahindra Group. It is into the development of residential projects and industrial & logistics parks. The first phase of 'Origins by Mahindra' at Chennai is spread over 307 acres.

Rajaram Pai, chief business officer – Industrial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, "At Origins by Mahindra, we remain dedicated to providing our clients with unparalleled service excellence as we continue to pave the way towards India's 'Make in India' mission by facilitating global standards of manufacturing in the country."

Also Read: ICICI Bank to consider fund raising on April 22 via issuance of debt securities

Kazuhiko Tamura, managing director of Mitsubishi Electric India Private Ltd the new manufacturing facility is expected to strongly support stable product supply as the Indian market continues to grow due to its increasing population and expanding economy.

"It also will strengthen development capacities to meet local demands and provide product lifecycle solutions incorporating air conditioning and refrigeration equipment," he added.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace's development footprint spans 32.97 million square feet of completed, ongoing, and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/ industrial clusters across four locations.

Integrated cities and industrial clusters are being developed under the 'Mahindra World City' and 'Origins by Mahindra' brands, respectively.