Mirza International shares end higher after NCLT approves scheme of arrangement

The demerged entity - Redtape Ltd., accounts for nearly 55 percent of the overall sales and half of the company's profit.
Leading leather footwear supplier Mirza International Ltd has received the National Company Law Tribunal’s approval for the merger of promoter group-owned entity RTS Fashions Pvt. Ltd. into the company and the demerger of branded business into Redtape Ltd.
Mirza International in an exchange filing stated that the Allahabad Bench of National Company Law Tribunal in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has approved the composite scheme of arrangement between RTS Fashions Pvt Ltd, Mirza International Ltd and Redtape Ltd.
The approved scheme involved the merger of RTS Fashions into Mirza International as well as demerger of Redtape business of the company into Redtape Ltd on going concern basis.
Mirza International (MIL) designs, markets and distributes its branded products under the Redtape brand.
MIL is a leading manufacturer, marketer and exporter of leather footwear products. Promoter group entity RTS Fashions Pvt. Ltd. designs, develops and distributes leather goods in the United Kingdom, the United States and other export markets.
Shares of Mirza International ended 1.1 percent higher at Rs 281.55.