Mirroring-of-trades case settled for Rs 44 lakh by one of three investigated

The regulator’s Internal Committee then recommended a settlement amount of Rs 44.2 lakh.

One of three people alleged to have mirrored trades of an investment company has paid a settlement amount of Rs 44.2 lakh, an order from the market regulator revealed.

According to the settlement order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Finsec Law Advisors had filed a complaint alleging that Pawan N Agarwal and two others had violated the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices Relating to the Securities Market) Regulations, 2003, or PFUTP Regulations by engaging in front running/ mirror trading of trades of its clients Aequitas. Aequitas is a boutique investment company that caters to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices and foreign portfolio investors.

Following this, SEBI launched an investigation into whether these regulations and Sebi (Stock Broker and Sub Broker) Regulations, 1992 were violated. The investigation revealed that Agarwal had violated provisions of Section 12(A)(c) of SEBI Act and Regulation 3(a), 3(d) and 4(1) of PFUTP Regulations.