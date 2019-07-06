Minimum public shareholding increased to 35%, here's what it means for the investors and corporate entities
Updated : July 06, 2019 03:46 PM IST
Of the 500 companies from BSE, 167 will have to divest their stake.
The finance minister has provided some relief for the state-owned companies as they are assured to maintain a public float of 25 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more