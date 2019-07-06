Minimum public shareholding increased to 35%, here's what it means for the investors and corporate entities

In the first union budget after the Lok Sabha elections, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the minimum public shareholding to 35 percent from 25 percent. This move will impact more than a thousand companies across all categories. This new regulation is a boon for investors but a definite bane for listed corporate companies.

Of the 500 companies from BSE, 167 will have to divest their stake. In the largecap space, there are companies like TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, HDFC Life Insurance, Vodafone Idea, DLF, ABB India and Avenue Supermarts who will have to reduce their promoter holding to 65 percent.

Now, the concept of minimum public shareholding is simple, it means that all listed companies in India need to maintain at least 35 percent (25 percent earlier) of their equity shares held by the non-promoters i.e. public. Under this rule, the promoters are asked to compulsorily sell down their stake by placing shares with institutions or issuing rights or bonus shares.

The new minimum public shareholding rule will force the corporate entities to move towards public space. However, the finance minister has provided some relief for the state-owned companies as they are assured to maintain a public float of 25 percent. PSUs are getting an extension for complying these norms and the final deadline will be expired in August next year. For private companies, Sebi put a penalty of Rs 5,000 a day for not complying with this measure.

Ramesh Damani, Member of BSE said, "It surprised me that the public shareholding was reduced to 65 percent. It will be very negative for the multinational companies (MNCs) who like to have a higher level of shareholding and promoter-led companies, so the market will be a bit dubious about this proposal.”

On the IT front, Edelweiss in its research report said, "We believe the following announcements may have a negative impact on the IT sector. Only few IT companies have a public shareholding of less than 35 percent including TCS (promoter holding: 72 percent), Wipro (73.4 percent), and LTI, L&T Technology Services (75 percent) – and are accordingly ‘vulnerable’.”

Vinay Pandit, head, Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh Securities, said, "The recommendation of increasing public participation from 25 percent to 35 percent, expect the float of several more companies to increase in the next 2 years, leading to several INs and OUTs of the Nifty which is currently based on Free Float methodology.”

