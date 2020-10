MindTree' shares plunged sharply on Friday after the IT company reported its September quarter earnings. The stock fell as much as 10 percent to Rs 1,282.40 per share on the NSE. At 9:30 am, it was trading 9 percent lower to Rs 1,296.30.

The revenue of the company came in-line as compared to larger IT peers. It stood at Rs 1,926 crore for the September quarter, up 0.9 percent QoQ.

Rupee revenue of the company stood at Rs 1,926 crore against Rs 1,909 crore and consolidated dollar revenue was up 3.1 percent at $261 million against $253.2 million.

The consolidated net profit jumped 19 percent QoQ to Rs 253.7 crore as against Rs 213 crore in the quarter ended June 2020.

The EBITDA margin for the quarter improved to 19.6 percent from 18.2 percent from the previous quarter.

Mindtree's management said, Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter but despite that, they are confident of maintaining growth momentum. Utilisation has improved and operational rationalisation aided margins.

The attrition rate came significantly down to 13.8 percent from 16.6 percent sequentially. The company added 8 new clients during the quarter taking its total to 283 active clients.

The company's board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of par value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the payment will be October 27, 2020.