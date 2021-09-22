Mindtree shares rise 5% as key executive appointments to accelerate growth

Shares of Mindtree rose as much as five percent on Wednesday after the company said it has made several key executive appointments to further accelerate growth in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The company has appointed Klaus Seifert as Head of Strategy for Europe and Chief Business Officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Erik Julius Larsen has joined the company as Chief Business Officer for Nordics and Benelux, and Dominic Del Giudice has been appointed as Chief Business Officer for Asia-Pacific.

“We are making sustained investments in Europe and Asia-Pacific as part of our 4X4X4 strategy aimed at strengthening our leadership capabilities and strategic partnerships in these markets to drive superior growth,” said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree.

“We are excited about the depth of industry and technology expertise that these leaders bring to our clients. With businesses in Europe and Asia-Pacific increasingly seeking strategic technology partnerships to maximize revenues and growth, strong leadership with a deep understanding of these markets is vital to our ability to help our clients unlock value from digital transformation,” Lambu added.

At 11:29 am, Mindtree shares were trading 4.1 percent higher at Rs 4,532.40. The stock hit an all-time high at Rs 4,570 today.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen over 10 percent during the period,