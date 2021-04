Shares of Mindtree rose more than 2 percent on Monday after brokerages raised the target price on the stock after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the stock as the company's revenue growth was better than the expectations and the margin was above consensus. Morgan Stanley raised the target price to Rs 2,300 per share.

Macquarie maintained 'Neutral' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 2,000 per share. It said that the fourth-quarter results were ahead of estimates led by better margin performance.

The brokerage firm has raised the fiscal year 2022-23E earnings per share (EPS) by 6-13 percent. Also, the order book growth and strong pipeline will help in post-double-digit growth, it said.

Debashis Chatterjee, MD & CEO of Mindtree in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said, "Two successive quarters of 5 per cent-plus growth gives us a lot of confidence in terms of the momentum that we have generated in the last two quarters."