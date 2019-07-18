Information Technology
Mindtree shares fall 10% on weak Q1 results
Updated : July 18, 2019 10:14 AM IST
The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 92.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30.
Mindtree stock price fell 10.6 percent to Rs 670.95 per share intraday, hitting its 52-week low.
At 9.36 AM, it was trading 8.77 percent lower at Rs 684.90 per share.
