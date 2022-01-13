Mindtree shares erase opening gains ahead of Q3 results; trade negative

MindTree Ltd shares traded lower on Thursday, down almost 2 percent from the day's high, ahead of the IT company's third quarter results later in the day. MindTree stock price quoted at Rs 4,612.25 apiece on NSE, down half a percent on NSE at 11.12 am. The stock opened at Rs 4,650 and touched the day's high at Rs 4,728.90. The day's low came in at Rs 4,581.

The midcap IT major is expected to report a dollar revenue growth of 5.1 percent and constant currency growth of 5.5 percent on quarter-on-quarter basis, as per a CNBC-TV18 poll. The company is expected to post a net profit of Rs 430 crore in the third quarter, as per the poll, while revenues are likely to come in at Rs 2,760 crore.

#3QWithCNBCTV18 | @Mindtree_Ltd is expected to report $ revenue growth of 5.1% & constant currency growth of 5.5% QoQ. Any pick-up in deal wins will boost confidence. Street expects strong hiring numbers pic.twitter.com/pObIsdZAV1 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 13, 2022

The street also expects strong hiring numbers and any pick up in deal wins will boost confidence, the CNBC-TV18 report said.

MindTree had posted a net profit of Rs 399 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The net profit saw a sequential rise of 16.2 percent from the net profit of Rs 343.4 crore in the previous quarter. The revenue in dollar terms grew 12.8 percent sequentially to $350.1 million for Q2FY22 and 13.4 percent in constant currency terms.

Meanwhile, three other IT firms — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and Infosys — reported their third quarter results on Wednesday, kickstarting the earnings season.

Infosys shares rose as much as 2 percent as the IT company delivered a better-than-expected earnings performance in Q3 of FY22 and raised guidance.