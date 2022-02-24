Mindtree unveils 3-pronged strategy to sustain revenue growth momentum; what to do with the stock?

Mindtree shares bore the brunt of a market-wide sell-off on Thursday amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions. The IT company's stock fell as much as 5.5 percent to Rs 3,590 on BSE.

On Wednesday, Mindtree unveiled a three-pronged strategy to sustain revenue growth momentum.

In an investor presentation, the Bengaluru-based IT firm said it plans to accelerate its core portfolio, expand its emerging portfolio and incubate its new portfolio. The company said it will "strive to take clients, talent and stakeholders to the future, faster".

Should you buy, sell or hold Mindtree shares now? Here's how brokerages are reading Mindtree's investor day announcements:

Nomura

The brokerage continued with its 'neutral' rating on Mindtree with a target price of Rs 4,640.

The company will focus on its core portfolio and expand its emerging portfolio, and its deal wins are likely to be led by short-cycle projects in FY23, according to Nomura.

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage retained its 'equal-weight' call on Mindtree with a target price of Rs 5,100.

The midcap IT company's growth momentum remains strong with the right investments, Morgan Stanley said.

Goldman Sachs

The brokerage maintained a 'neutral' rating on Mindtree with a target price of Rs 3,919.

BofA-ML

The brokerage is of the view that wage inflation may bite IT companies and slow down their rerating prospects.