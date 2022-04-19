Mindtree shares jump as Street cheers midcap IT firm's results after Infosys, TCS miss

Mindtree shares were in focus on Tuesday, a day after the IT company reported a strong set of quarterly results. The Mindtree stock jumped as much as three percent to Rs 4,080 apiece on BSE in early deals.

Post-market hours on Monday, Mindtree reported revenue of Rs 2,897.4 crore for the period between January and March, up 5.4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Its revenue in dollar terms came in at $383.8 million for the three-month period, as against $366.4 million for the previous quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's quarterly revenue in rupee terms at Rs 2,890 crore and in dollar terms at $384.5 million.

Mindtree's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin declined by 27 basis points sequentially to 18.93 percent for the March quarter, as against analysts' estimate of 18.8 percent.

On a post-earnings conference call, Mindtree's management said the company is focused on delivering industry leading profitable growth ahead.

It also said attrition will gradually stabilise over the next few quarters, and it will increase fresher hiring significantly in the year ending March 2023. Its attrition rate worsened to 23.8 percent in the March quarter from 21.9 percent in the October-December period.

The company maintained an EBITDA margin guidance of above 20 percent for the financial year 2022-23.

Mindtree shares have faced selling pressure in the recent past, in the run-up to the earnings announcement for the final quarter of the year ended March 2022.