Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Mindtree, Muthoot Finance, Aurobindo Pharma and more

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are likely to make a muted start on Monday amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 10 points or 0.06 percent to 17,573 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 515 with a stop loss at Rs 541

Sell Mindtree for a target of Rs 3,020 with a stop loss at Rs 3,185

Buy MMFSL for a target of Rs 845 with a stop loss at Rs 811

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss at Rs 130

Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,058

Buy Power Grid with a stop loss at Rs 233

Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 50