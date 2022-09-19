    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News stocks News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Mindtree, Muthoot Finance, Aurobindo Pharma and more

    By Sangam Singh

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are likely to make a muted start on Monday amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 10 points or 0.06 percent to 17,573 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 515 with a stop loss at Rs 541
    Sell Mindtree for a target of Rs 3,020 with a stop loss at Rs 3,185
    Buy MMFSL for a target of Rs 845 with a stop loss at Rs 811
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss at Rs 130
    Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,058
    Buy Power Grid with a stop loss at Rs 233
    Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 50
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
