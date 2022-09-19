Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Mindtree, Muthoot Finance, Aurobindo Pharma and more

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are likely to make a muted start on Monday amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 10 points or 0.06 percent to 17,573 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 515 with a stop loss at Rs 541
Sell Mindtree for a target of Rs 3,020 with a stop loss at Rs 3,185
Buy MMFSL for a target of Rs 845 with a stop loss at Rs 811
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss at Rs 130
Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,058
Buy Power Grid with a stop loss at Rs 233
Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 50
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!