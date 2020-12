Mindspace Business Parks REIT has raised Rs 200 crore by issuing debentures on a private placement basis. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the executive committee K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP, manager to Mindspace Business Parks REIT, has approved the allotment of 2,000 non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each for an aggregate principal amount of Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.

The non-convertible debentures are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of the BSE Limited. The tenure of the debentures is 36 months with a coupon rate of 6.45 per cent per annum. Sources said the company would utilise the fund to refinance its existing debt and cut interest cost.