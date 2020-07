The primary market is finally picking up after a brief lull of four months. After Rossari Biotech, Mindspace Business Parks REIT is planning to raise about Rs 4,500 crore and will open for subscription on July 27 and will close on July 29.

The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 274-275.

Mindspace REIT is the second REIT IPO after Embassy Office Parks REIT. The latter company was the country's first REIT to launch Rs 4,750 crore IPO in March 2019.

Mindspace REIT will raise the fresh issue of units aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore and offer for sale of units of Rs 3,500 crore. The bidding for public issue by anchor investors will open on July 24.

Meanwhile, institutional investors like Singapore's sovereign fund GIC, Capital Group, Fullerton Group, and Fidelity Group have already committed Rs 1,125 crore to the company.

According to the company's offer document filed with SEBI, 75 percent of the net offer (Rs 2,531 crore) is reserved for the institutional investors while 25 percent (Rs 844 crore) is for the non-institutional investors.