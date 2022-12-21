Homemarket newsstocks news

Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises debt worth Rs 100 crore to fund working capital

Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises debt worth Rs 100 crore to fund working capital

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 3:28:29 PM IST (Published)

This move is a part of their larger strategy to diversify their lender base and optimise borrowing costs and maturity profile of their well-staggered debt book.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled

IST5 Min(s) Read

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Previous Article

Spotify India says podcasts in India now on the growth path

Next Article

Here is why shares of DLF are on the radar