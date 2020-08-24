Market Minda Industries rights issue opens tomorrow: Here are the key things to know Updated : August 24, 2020 02:11 PM IST The maiden rights issue of Minda Industries is set to open tomorrow, August 25. The auto parts maker said that its board has fixed Rs 20 per share as the issue price for the issue. For the June quarter, the auto ancillary firm's standalone net loss was Rs 53.11 crore as against Rs 31.6 crore profit in the year-ago period. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply