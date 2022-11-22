Minda Corporation signs Technology License Agreement with LocoNav India for web and android

Minda Corp believes that the LocoNav partnership will help the company strengthen its existing relationships with leading OEMs.
Recommended ArticlesView All
WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics
IST3 Min(s) Read
India aims to reduce suicide mortality by 10% by 2030 — Here's how
IST2 Min(s) Read
White Labeling is the purchase of a company's services and present them to customers under the acquirer's brand name.
Minda Corporation is the flagship company of Spark Minda group, while LocoNav is an Indian full-stack technology company founded in 2015. Driven by artificial intelligence LocoNav provides telematics software, subscriptions and telematics devices to customers.
The AI-driven full-stack provider LocoNav will serve as the technology partner for telematic systems to Spark Minda and will provide it with the white-labelled software, under the technology alliance. It will also help the latter in software customizations and other support while providing mobile application user interface.
Minda Corp believes that the LocoNav partnership will help the company strengthen its existing relationships with leading OEMs and make it a complete mobility solutions provider.
Shares of Minda Corp ended little changed at Rs 204.65, after recovering from the session's lows post the announcement.