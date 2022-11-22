Minda Corporation signs Technology License Agreement with LocoNav India for web and android

Minda Corp believes that the LocoNav partnership will help the company strengthen its existing relationships with leading OEMs.

Minda Corporation, the flagship company of the Spark Minda Group has entered into a Technology License Agreement with LocoNav Indiato white-labeling of telematics software for both web and android platforms.

White Labeling is the purchase of a company's services and present them to customers under the acquirer's brand name.

As per the Technology License Agreement, Spark Minda will integrate the software developed by LocoNav using its in-house telematic devices for providing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a complete solution.

This will help the leading auto components manufacturer to remain ahead of the technology curve by providing customised solutions that suit Indian OEMs.

Minda Corporation is the flagship company of Spark Minda group, while LocoNav is an Indian full-stack technology company founded in 2015. Driven by artificial intelligence LocoNav provides telematics software, subscriptions and telematics devices to customers.

The AI-driven full-stack provider LocoNav will serve as the technology partner for telematic systems to Spark Minda and will provide it with the white-labelled software, under the technology alliance. It will also help the latter in software customizations and other support while providing mobile application user interface.

