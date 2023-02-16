homemarket Newsstocks NewsMinda Corp to acquire upto 15.7% stake in Pricol via reverse book building

Minda Corp to acquire upto 15.7% stake in Pricol via reverse book building

1 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 16, 2023 9:29:57 PM IST (Published)

Post the acquisition, Minda Corporation is likely to invest Rs 400 crore in the Tamil Nadu-based company, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18. Kotak Securities Ltd is the broker of the deal.

Auto-parts maker Minda Corporation Ltd is likely to acquire up to a 15.7 percent stake in Pricol via reverse book building, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Recommended Articles

View All

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Post the acquisition, Minda Corporation is likely to invest Rs 400 crore in the Tamil Nadu-based company, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18. Kotak Securities Ltd is the broker of the deal.
Also Read: India introduces blacklisting of renewable energy companies for missed deadlines
According to multiple people familiar with the development, Minda Corporation is likely to acquire a stake in Pricol at Rs 209 per share. That is up to a 0.34 percent premium to the closing price of Rs 208.30 on NSE as of February 16, 2023.
Pricol is a leading automotive technology and precision-engineered solutions company, headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Shares of Minda Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 213.35, up by Rs 2.05, or 0.97 percent on the BSE. Also, the shares of Pricol Ltd ended at Rs 207.85, up Rs 2.60, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Minda Industries

Previous Article

UltraTech Cement commissions cement & grinding units in Chhattisgarh and Odisha

Next Article

Many funds want to move from Singapore to GIFT City, says industry expert