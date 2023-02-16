Minda Corp to acquire upto 15.7% stake in Pricol via reverse book building

Post the acquisition, Minda Corporation is likely to invest Rs 400 crore in the Tamil Nadu-based company, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18. Kotak Securities Ltd is the broker of the deal.

Auto-parts maker Minda Corporation Ltd is likely to acquire up to a 15.7 percent stake in Pricol via reverse book building, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Post the acquisition, Minda Corporation is likely to invest Rs 400 crore in the Tamil Nadu-based company, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18. Kotak Securities Ltd is the broker of the deal.

According to multiple people familiar with the development, Minda Corporation is likely to acquire a stake in Pricol at Rs 209 per share. That is up to a 0.34 percent premium to the closing price of Rs 208.30 on NSE as of February 16, 2023.

Pricol is a leading automotive technology and precision-engineered solutions company, headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Shares of Minda Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 213.35, up by Rs 2.05, or 0.97 percent on the BSE. Also, the shares of Pricol Ltd ended at Rs 207.85, up Rs 2.60, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.