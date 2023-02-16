Minda Corp to acquire upto 15.7% stake in Pricol via reverse book building

Post the acquisition, Minda Corporation is likely to invest Rs 400 crore in the Tamil Nadu-based company, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18. Kotak Securities Ltd is the broker of the deal.
Auto-parts maker Minda Corporation Ltd is likely to acquire up to a 15.7 percent stake in Pricol via reverse book building, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Post the acquisition, Minda Corporation is likely to invest Rs 400 crore in the Tamil Nadu-based company, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18. Kotak Securities Ltd is the broker of the deal.
According to multiple people familiar with the development, Minda Corporation is likely to acquire a stake in Pricol at Rs 209 per share. That is up to a 0.34 percent premium to the closing price of Rs 208.30 on NSE as of February 16, 2023.
Pricol is a leading automotive technology and precision-engineered solutions company, headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Shares of Minda Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 213.35, up by Rs 2.05, or 0.97 percent on the BSE. Also, the shares of Pricol Ltd ended at Rs 207.85, up Rs 2.60, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!