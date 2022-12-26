Homemarket newsstocks news

MIDHANI to inaugurate new wide plate mill facility in Hyderabad through President Droupadi Murmu

MIDHANI to inaugurate new wide plate mill facility in Hyderabad through President Droupadi Murmu

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 8:27:27 PM IST (Published)

The wide plate mill facility would meet the requirements of special steel plates for national strategic programs.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Mishra Dhatu Nigam's (MIDHANI) wide plate mill facility in Hyderabad on Tuesday, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

Recommended Articles

View All

How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

IST10 Min(s) Read

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC lists in 2022, now the hunt for growth continues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

IST4 Min(s) Read

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

IST2 Min(s) Read

The state-owned specialised metals and metal alloys manufacturer has set up a wide plate mill at its existing Hyderabad plant, with an investment of around Rs 500 crore for the rolling of slabs of various alloys.


The company said that the three-meter width of the plate, which can be rolled in the newly commissioned mill, makes it a unique facility in the world. Due to its very high capacity of rolling force, this mill can roll ultra-high strength steel to very low thickness.

The state-owned company said that technology for processing superalloy plates has been established in a very short span of time. MIDHANI has established the technology to produce high-strength Titanium alloys for space, nuclear, and defence applications.

The wide plate mill facility would meet the requirements of special steel plates for national strategic programs.

The mill is expected to serve as a national facility for the development of wide plates that would meet present and future requirements as well as facilitate import substitutes.

The Hyderabad-based manufacturer of superalloys and other special metals is a public-sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. The company is involved in the production and supply of various super alloys, special steels, and soft magnetic alloys to defence and other strategic sectors such as energy, space, and aeronautical applications.

Shares of MIDHANI ended 3.8 percent higher at Rs 202.75.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Midhani

Previous Article

Power Mech Projects shares gain most in seven months after multiple order wins worth Rs 1,034 crore

Next Article

Restaurant Brands Asia to launch US fast food chain Popeyes in Indonesia