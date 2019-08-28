Midcaps rebound after 23% correction in a year; these 10 stocks rise 10-26% in 5 days
Updated : August 28, 2019 02:05 PM IST
The Nifty Midcap index had fallen over 23 percent in the last 1 year till August 23, however, since the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the economy, the index has seen a rise of 3.5 percent in the last 5 sessions.
The Nifty50 has gained 3.3 percent since the announcement as compared to a 3.5 percent rise in the Nifty Midcap 100 index.
10 midcap stocks have rallied over 10 percent in the last 5 days leading to this rise in the midcap index.
