Sensex, Nifty start flat on slowdown, trade war worries
Asian stocks find modest support on firmer US futures
Oil prices gain as inventory build eases recession concerns
Rupee weakens against US dollar over muted market sentiment
Midcaps rebound after 23% correction in a year; these 10 stocks rise 10-26% in 5 days

Updated : August 28, 2019 02:05 PM IST

The Nifty Midcap index had fallen over 23 percent in the last 1 year till August 23, however, since the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the economy, the index has seen a rise of 3.5 percent in the last 5 sessions.
The Nifty50 has gained 3.3 percent since the announcement as compared to a 3.5 percent rise in the Nifty Midcap 100 index.
10 midcap stocks have rallied over 10 percent in the last 5 days leading to this rise in the midcap index.
