Midcaps on the Radar: Broader markets support momentum; Jindal Stainless, VIP Industries, GHCL at 52-week high

Midcap PSU bank stocks also rallied by around 2-4 percent led by Union Bank of India, Bank of India, J&K Bank and Canara Bank.

The benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record highs Thursday led by across the board buying amid positive global cues. The overall gains were supported by the upward momentum in the broader markets as well.

ITC shares witnessed a significant rally which is the highlight of the day. There are two other peers in the top of the gainers' list – Godfrey Phillips and VST Industries. Both the stocks are up by about 6 percent.

Read here

Midcap PSU bank stocks also rallied by around 2-4 percent led by Union Bank of India, Bank of India, J&K Bank and Canara Bank.

Stocks like Jindal Stainless, VIP Industries and GHCL hit their new 52-week highs.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea shares rally 15% after govt approves relief package

Meanwhile, selling pressure was seen in Kesoram Industries, Zensar Technologies and Hindustan Copper Ltd.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Agam Vakil for more details.