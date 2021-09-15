Midcaps on Radar: Zensar Tech surges 18%; Coforge, Mindtree, Mphasis at 52-week high

Among midcaps, Zensar Technologies surged over 18 percent after a deal win. Midcap IT stocks including Coforge, Mindtree, Mphasis hit their lifetime highs.

The equity market scaled a fresh record high Wednesday with the benchmark Nifty rising above 17,500 level. The market gains were broad-based as the midcap and smallcap indices also witnessed a rally.

The power sector also is abuzz and there has been a lot of volatility. JSW Energy is down about 3.5 percent, Torrent Power, on the other hand, is up 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, stocks such as Prime Focus, Dynamatic Technologies and Sobha are witnessing profit-taking after the recent upmove.

