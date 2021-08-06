Midcaps in focus: Here’s why Tata Chemicals, Narayana Health, Adani Power, ABCL are buzzing

The Nifty Midcap 100 is outperforming the benchmarks slightly on Friday at the time of publishing. Over the past 3 months the index has risen 13.5 percent and 24.7 percent in the past six.

In ‘Midcaps On Our Radar’, CNBC-TV18’s Agam Vakil lists out the midcap stocks that are moving in trade.

The stocks that are moving on the back of earnings are – Tata Chemicals and Narayana Health are advancing quite substantial, Adani Power is locked in upper circuit, Aditya Birla Capital and Quess Corp are doing well in today’s trade.

However, the Future Group is under a bit of pressure. Future Retail, Future Enterprises and Future Consumer are looking at substantial losses of anywhere between 8 percent and 10 percent.

In terms of some other laggards as far as earnings is concerned, more weakness has been seen in Strides Pharma, Gujarat Gas, Prince Pipes and Edelweiss Financial Services.

