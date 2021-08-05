Midcaps buzzing in trade; Borosil Renewables, Sonata Software, Cosmo Films, others in focus

Midcap stocks are in the focus of investors on the back of strong earnings. Some very strong upmoves have been seen the likes of Borosil Renewables, which has locked in the upper circuit. Cosmo Films is also advancing and along with that several other companies such as Sonata Software and Caplin Point are also doing well on the back of earnings.

Solara Active Pharma is doing well in trade because of its strong 30 percent FY22 revenue growth guidance. Besides that, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has risen 2 percent post the company’s suggestion that they are looking at a demerger of non-core assets.

However, selling was seen in Nava Bharat Ventures as the stock was down 12.5 percent. Arvind declined 2 percent.

Thomas Cook has again advanced quite substantially from its intraday lows but it was weak and the same for Cera Sanitaryware. On the whole, a lot more focus on midcap earnings today.

