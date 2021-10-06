Midcap Movers: Radico Khaitan, BEML volume buzzers; Bajaj Hindustan, CG Power

In terms of volume buzzers, plenty of stocks that are advancing includes Radico Khaitan, BEML, Uflex, Finolex Industries, all of them gaining anywhere between 3.5-4.5 percent.

Plenty of stocks in the broader market advanced on Wednesday, hitting 52-week highs like Tata Elxsi, Tata Chemicals, DCM Shriram as well as PTC India and to a certain extent some good gains coming through.

However, there were a handful of stocks that were also under pressure in today's day of the trade like Bajaj Hindustan, CG Power, Godfrey Phillips and Pricol declining by as much as 4-6 percent.

Godfrey Phillips seeing a bout of profit-taking, as is the case of Bajaj Hindustan which has been strong of late, but on the whole, even despite the fact that the benchmarks have come off, there are more gainers as compared to losers in the markets.

