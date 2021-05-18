Midcap index hits all-time high as investors turn buoyant on cheap valuations

The Indian equity market rallied over 1 percent Tuesday lifted by improved investor risk appetite. The spirited performance reflects a broad-based rally that led to a surge in midcap and smallcap indices.

The Nifty Midcap100 index hit an all-time high. It had crossed 25,000-level in the previous session supported by the rally in the overall market.

In the last year, the Nifty Midcap100 has outperformed the benchmark Nifty50. The midcap index gave returns of around 94 percent as compared to 65 percent return in Nifty50. The Midcap100 index is up more than 21 percent YTD, while the Nifty is up only 8 percent.

The rally in the midcap index was fuelled by stocks such as Hindustan Zinc, CONCOR, Ashok Leyland, IndiaMart InterMesh, Deepak Nitrite, Cummins India, Federal Bank that jumped 4-7 percent.

Investor sentiment turned buoyant amid signs of COVID-19 second wave peaking out in the country. Decent March quarter corporate earnings and optimistic management commentaries have also fuelled a rally in midcap and smallcap stocks.

“Hopes have accelerated that soon restrictions would be eased once cases decline further. Even the news flows around vaccination front is boosting confidence as more Pharma companies are tying up for vaccine manufacturing," said Hemang Jani, head equity strategy, broking & distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Jani is of the view that the visibility on the economic recovery front improves as industrial activities largely continued even during the lockdown and now with restrictions likely to ease, consumer demand is expected to make a come-back.

"Thus investors are heading more for mid-cap stocks as growing risk appetite and cheaper valuations of these companies compared to large-cap peers have revived their popularity," he said.

"The Midcap 100 index rising to fresh lifetime highs and the Smallcap 100 index advancing to its highest level since January 2018. Over the last few sessions, both the indices have managed to break out of a consolidation pattern and are indicating further strength going forward. Meanwhile, from a relative strength perspective, the broader markets are continuing to outperform the Nifty and we expect this trend to persist in the short-term," said Abhishek Chinchalkar, CMT Charterholder and Head of Education, FYERS.

Investor sentiment improved as India reported the highest-ever single-day recoveries of more than 4 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 4,22,436 people were discharged from the hospital, taking the number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 2,15,96,512, the union health ministry said.

The daily tally stood below 3 lakh at 2,63,533, the lowest single-day rise since April 20. The second wave of COVID-19 to be ‘short-lived’ which will keep the market volatile for while.

However, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman Inditrade Capital believes that the upside potential of the market remains intact.

Bandyopadhyay said he is positive on good quality, fundamentally strong companies. On sectors, he is bullish on pharma for the long term and believes that the current bull-run in the metal sector to sustain for a while.