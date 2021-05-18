Midcap index hits all-time high as investors turn buoyant on cheap valuations Updated : May 18, 2021 16:36:27 IST The Nifty Midcap100 index hit an all-time high. It had crossed 25,000 level in the previous session supported by the rally in the overall market. The Midcap100 index is up more than 21 percent YTD, while the Nifty is up only 8 percent. Published : May 18, 2021 04:36 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply