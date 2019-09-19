#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Microsoft approves $40 billion share repurchase program

Updated : September 19, 2019 10:16 AM IST

MicrosoftÂ Corp said on Wednesday its board had approved a new share repurchase programme of up to $40 billion and raised its quarterly dividend.
Microsoft, which said it would hold its annual shareholders meeting on December 4, also declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, 11 percent higher than the preceding quarter.
The repurchase programme, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.
Microsoft approves $40 billion share repurchase program
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV