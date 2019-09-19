Market
Microsoft approves $40 billion share repurchase program
Updated : September 19, 2019 10:16 AM IST
MicrosoftÂ Corp said on Wednesday its board had approved a new share repurchase programme of up to $40 billion and raised its quarterly dividend.
Microsoft, which said it would hold its annual shareholders meeting on December 4, also declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, 11 percent higher than the preceding quarter.
The repurchase programme, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.
