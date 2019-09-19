Market

Microsoft approves $40 billion share repurchase program

Updated : September 19, 2019 10:16 AM IST

MicrosoftÂ Corp said on Wednesday its board had approved a new share repurchase programme of up to $40 billion and raised its quarterly dividend.

Microsoft, which said it would hold its annual shareholders meeting on December 4, also declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, 11 percent higher than the preceding quarter.