Finance Microfinance companies look attractive, says HDFC Securities; picks Bandhan Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services Updated : September 30, 2020 05:11 PM IST In the past two years, while broader credit growth has slowed considerably, microcredit growth has fared better. Fat spreads permit microlenders to earn higher RoAEs than most other types of lenders.