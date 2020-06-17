MFs see lowest monthly gross inflows in 46 months; defensives take center stage, says report

The impressive comeback of the Indian benchmark indices has brought a wave of positive sentiment amongst investors. However, the gross inflows in equities hasn't improved, resulting 46-month low, said Motilal Oswal report.

According to the report, there has been a higher fall in equity scheme sales (-11.6 percent MoM to Rs 137 billion – the lowest in 46 months) which has led to a decline in net inflows from Rs 67 billion in April to Rs 56 billion in May – the lowest in the last five months.

Source: Motilal Oswal report

Even equity asset under management (AUM) of domestic mutual funds (MFs) declined 1.4 percent (MoM) to Rs 6.9 lakh crore in May 2020 owing to bleak market sentiment, said the report.

If AUM of the MFs decline, then the equity value also slips. Therefore, equity value of top-20 AMCs decreased 1.6 percent MoM in May. The biggest slip was seen in HDFC Mutual Fund (-3.6 percent) followed by Nippon India Mutual Fund (-3.6 percent), Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (-2.4 percent) and SBI Mutual Fund (-2.2 percent), the report added.

Looking at the current volatility in the equity market over rising cases of coronavirus, the investors have turned their backs on cyclical sectors and are busy grabbing defensives to play it safe.

As a result, defensive space's weight has increased 220 bps MoM to hit an all-time high of 35.5 percent, the report mentioned. In May 2019, the sector's weightage in mutual funds was 27.2 percent.

Consumer sector also saw its weight increasing 100 bps MoM to 9.8 percent. The sector has climbed back to the second position in the allocation of mutual funds, the report informed.