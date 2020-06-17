  • SENSEX
MFs see lowest monthly gross inflows in 46 months; defensives take center stage, says report

June 17, 2020

According to the report, there has been a higher fall in equity scheme sales (-11.6 percent MoM to Rs 137 billion – the lowest in 46 months).
Even equity asset under management (AUM) of domestic mutual funds (MFs) declined 1.4 percent (MoM) to Rs 6.9 lakh crore in May 2020.
