Income Tax officials leave Metropolis premises, company says operations not hit

Income Tax Department officials conducted a search action at the Metropolis Healthcare premises in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 16.

Income Tax officials have left the company premises of Metropolis Healthcare, according to the diagnostic chain's recent exchange filing.

The company mentioned that the proceedings had no impact on the operations of its Diagnostic Centres or Laboratories.

Normal day-to-day business activities have also resumed fully at Metropolis Healthcare’s corporate office, the company said.

Metropolis Healthcare said that it extended full cooperation to income tax officials during the proceedings and responded to all clarifications that were sought by them, and would continue to do so for any further clarifications or information if required.

Income Tax Department officials conducted a search at the Metropolis Healthcare premises in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 16. Metropolis Healthcare had said that it will furnish all explanations and clarifications as desired by the Income Tax Department.

In the quarter ending September 2022 the company recorded its highest ever non-Covid revenue of Rs 288 crore , an increase of 16 percent. Revenue per patient fell to Rs 942 from Rs 977 in the June quarter, despite patient visits increasing 13 percent. The company's gross debt at the end of the quarter stood at Rs 138.4 crore.