The company's earnings look good on a year-on-year basis but when compared to the June quarter, appear weak.
Consolidated revenue grew 47 percent year-on-year to Rs 476 crore during the quarter under review.
On the operational front, the company's EBITDA grew over 50 percent from last year, rising 51.9 percent to Rs 147.1 crore from Rs 96.8 crore. Margin saw an expansion of 110 basis points to 30.9 percent from 29.8 percent last year.
Metro Brands added 28 stores across all formats during the quarter and 48 stores during the first half of the year.
It recorded the highest-ever quarterly e-commerce sales (including omnichannel) of Rs 41 crore.
Metro Brands also informed the bourses that it has signed a share purchase agreement for the 100 percent acquisition of Cravatex Brands Limited. Shares of Cravatex are locked in a 20 percent upper circuit.