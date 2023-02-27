Metro Brands says held only preliminary talks for business opportunity with Foot Locker

Last week, Metro brands told CNBC-TV18 that it plans to exit the shoe category of less than Rs 1,000 amid declining sales.

Metro Brands, on Monday, clarified that the company only had a preliminary conversation on possibility of business opportunity with US-based shoes and apparel retailer Foot Locker.

In a response to a story in the Economic Times headlined, “US retailer Foot Locker in talks with Metro Brands for India entry,” the Mumbai-headquartered footwear retailer Metro Brands, via an exchange filing said, “Our CEO, Mr. Nissan Joseph has been inappropriately quoted from another interview. The Company has not taken any decision on the transaction as mentioned in the news item."

Last week, Metro brands told CNBC-TV18 that it plans to exit the shoe category of less than Rs 1,000 amid declining sales. CEO Nissan Joseph said that the particular shoe category is 13 percent of the company's sales and will decline further.

“I do not think we are immune to what is going on below the Rs 1,000 segment. A lot of that is also because we have exited it driven by 700 basis point goods and services tax (GST) increase. So, anything that was on the cusp of Rs 1,000 is now over Rs 1,000,” he said.

Metro Brands reported a 11 percent growth in its net profit for the December quarter, while revenue increased 24 percent from the same period last year.

In October last year, the company had announced the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Cravatex Brands, to expand its presence in the sports and athleisure segment.

Shares of Metro Brands are trading 1.1 percent higher at Rs 815.95.