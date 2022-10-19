    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Metro Brands acquires 100% shareholding of Cravatex Brands

    Metro Brands acquires 100% shareholding of Cravatex Brands

    Metro Brands acquires 100% shareholding of Cravatex Brands
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shares of Metro Brands Ltd ended at Rs 898.85, down by Rs 33.05, or 3.55 percent on the BSE.

    Multi-brand footwear retail chain Metro Brands Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent shareholding of Cravatex Brands Ltd, to expand its presence in the sports and athleisure space in India.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    Cravatex Brands is a retail, brand licensing, distribution and sourcing company that has the exclusive long‐term license for the Italian sportswear brand FILA, owns sportwear brand Proline, and represents other international brands.
    The acquisition is based on the fulfillment of closing conditions by both parties. Paragon Partners, an existing investor in Cravatex Brands Ltd, will also sell its entire stake as part of this transaction.
    Also Read: Adani Enterprises defence arm to acquire Air Works for Rs 400 crore
    Nissan Joseph, chief executive officer of Metro Brands, said, "This acquisition fits our strategic vision at Metro Brands to leverage our expertise in brick‐and‐mortar and e‐commerce retail while serving the growing need of the consumer in the sports and athleisure category."
    Through this acquisition, Metro Brands will receive exclusive rights for Proline and for the sale and distribution rights of FILA across formats, including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, airport stores, distribution, online marketplaces and web stores in India.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Metro Brands

    Previous Article

    Tata Consumer's salt, food business to drive growth but low tea prices may hurt

    Next Article

    Lionel Messi launches investment firm targeting sports and tech

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng