CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsThis analyst says Chinese production cut to give a much needed boost to metals & mining sector

This analyst says Chinese production cut to give a much-needed boost to metals & mining sector

The interview with Vikash Singh, VP-Metals and Mining at Phillip Capital, offers a glimpse into the current state of the metals and mining industry. His preference for the ferrous segment, anticipation of Chinese stimulus, and advice regarding NMDC all contribute to a richer understanding of the market's dynamics. In a sector as volatile as metals and mining, insights like these are invaluable for investors looking to make informed decisions.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 25, 2023 11:30:33 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
An imminent steel production cut in China is likely to provide a much-needed boost to the Indian metals & mining sector.

Share Market Live


Sharing some valuable insights on the sector in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Vikash Singh, Vice President, Metals and Mining at Phillip Capital, touched upon the role of the Chinese government in shaping the metal industry's future.
He noted that while there haven't been any concrete announcements from the Chinese government, there is a growing expectation of some stimulus measures there.
Also Read | Here is how the global mining landscape changed over the years: Study
Singh highlighted China's continued commitment to maintaining steel production. This commitment is significant, as China is the world's largest producer and consumer of steel. "China has a tendency to keep steel production intact at least if not higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis," Singh stated.
However, during the initial seven months, China has experienced a 2.5 percent increase, prompting the need for a 4 percent reduction in the following five months compared to the previous year. Therefore, the focus is not on an increase in demand but rather on the expected production cuts in China. This strategy aligns with the fact that Chinese mills are currently struggling to generate profits.
In the context of the Chinese production cut, Singh's positive outlook is more on the ferrous segment of the sector.
"We are betting more on ferrous than non-ferrous segment," he said.
“Ferrous, in the next six months would do much better than non-ferrous because non-ferrous does not have that luxury of Chinese production cuts or even a better domestic demand,” he said.
Also Read | Lloyds Metals says second quarter will be weak, but will recover by Oct-Dec period
In addition to his insights on the broader market, Singh also shared his perspective on NMDC Steel. He suggested that investors should "expect some profit booking at this price for NMDC Steel."
Also Read | IMFA reports 17.80% drop in net profit amidst lower income and price slippage
 
 
For more details, watch the accompanying video
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ferrousmetalsmining

Recommended Articles

View All
Ant Group unloads 3.6% stake in Paytm, rakes in Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group unloads 3.6% stake in Paytm, rakes in Rs 2,037 crore

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Goldman Sachs predicts limited upside for crude prices going gorward

Goldman Sachs predicts limited upside for crude prices going gorward

Aug 25, 2023 IST9 Min Read

SEBI contemplates measures to restrict the influence of finfluencers

SEBI contemplates measures to restrict the influence of finfluencers

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X