Metal stocks to sustain price recovery as China's steel production rises; index up 8% in one month
Updated : November 27, 2019 02:04 PM IST
With prices remaining flat in South Korea and Japan, further domestic price increases may attract imports unless demand conditions improve in Southeast Asia.
Edelweiss continues to prefer Jindal Steel in the ferrous space while maintaining ‘hold’ on Tata Steel and ‘reduce’ on SAIL.
