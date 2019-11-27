Metal stocks to sustain price recovery as China's steel production rises; index up 8% in one month

Metal stocks in the last few days surged the most on renewed hopes of positive developments between the US and China. China remains a vital market for steel production and export. Thus, there was a surge in the Nifty metal index of nearly 8 percent over the last month as steel production in China rose 6 percent YTD.

The brokerage also said that post price hike, the hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices are still about Rs 1,100/tonnes below the import parity level. With prices remaining flat in South Korea and Japan – major exporters to India – over the past six weeks, further domestic price increases may attract imports unless demand conditions improve in Southeast Asia.

That said, domestic demand seems to be picking up in spite of successive price hikes in longs and flats; in fact, price hikes could be sharper if restocking picks up further, added the report.

Edelweiss continues to prefer Jindal Steel in the ferrous space while maintaining ‘hold’ on Tata Steel and ‘reduce’ on SAIL.