Metal stocks sank on Monday on the back of media reports that China is considering allowing some stranded Australian coal cargoes amid a ban on coal imports from Australia.

As per the report, the deliberations are at an initial stage and any decision would need the approval of more senior Chinese leaders. The shipments that could be cleared are those that arrived before the ban on Australian coal came into effect, the report added.

Post the report, the Metal index declined over 4 percent with all its constituents in the red. Hindustan Copper, SAIL, JSPL, Tata Steel fell over 5 percent each in intraday deals while NMDC, Hindalco, NALCO, JSW Steel, and Coal India lost between 2 percent and 5 percent.

"The broader prohibition on Australian coal remains in place, and ideally the cargoes would be resold to buyers in other countries," the report stated.

Most of the stranded coal is the type used to make steel, while a smaller portion is used for power generation.

Post the news, ICICI Securities in a note said that the coking coal prices have remained stable since China's import ban of coal from Australia but an increase in coking coal prices would not augur well financially for Indian steel companies.