Shares of metal companies surged on Thursday led by gains in global metal prices. The Nifty Metal index surged over 2.5 percent, being the top sectoral gainer on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty was up around 1 percent.

Among constituents, SAIL rose as much as 6 percent in intr-day deals, while Hindalco and JSPL rose above 4 percent each. Tata Steel, Nalco, Vedanta, JSW Steel, and Hind Copper were also up between 2 percent and 4 percent.

Global metal prices were in multi-month highs with LME Copper at 6-month high and Shanghai copper at a 14-month high. Copper prices have jumped over 40 percent from a 45-month low in March. Meanwhile, Zinc prices were also at a 5-month high, gaining 3 percent overnight. Aluminum prices were also up 2 percent, trading at 4-month highs.

Steel prices also gained on demand prospects and low China stockpiles due to flooding in South China.

The metal index rose over 6 percent in June, however, Motilal Oswal expects domestic demand to remain weak in H1FY21 and recover from 3QFY21. Steel and aluminum producers are relying on higher exports in order to push volumes, it added.