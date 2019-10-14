Market
Metal stocks gain on US-China trade deal; Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel lead
Updated : October 14, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, APL Apollo Tubes and SAIL were leading gainers on the metal index, rising by up to 2.75 percent.
Year-to-date, the Nifty Metal index remains among the worst performing sectoral gauge, declining over 24 percent.
The Nifty Metal index is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the metals sector including mining in India.
