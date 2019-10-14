Metal stocks gain on US-China trade deal; Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel lead

Metal shares advanced on Monday, with the Nifty Metal Index rising almost 2 percent boosted by signs of progress in the China-US trade tensions. Investor sentiment improved when US President Donald Trump outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike.

The emerging covering agriculture, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections, would represent the biggest step by the two countries in 15 months.

The Nifty Metal index is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the metals sector including mining in India.

The index traded at 2,380, up 1.84 percent in early trade on Monday, with 13 of its 15 constituents trading positive.

Among its constituents, Coal India, Vedanta, Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel have the highest weightage.

Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, APL Apollo Tubes and SAIL were leading gainers on the index, rising by up to 2.75 percent.

Most metal shares have taken a beating from last few quarters as the US-China trade ties worsened.

Year-to-date, the Nifty Metal index remains among the worst-performing sectoral gauge, declining over 24 percent.

In the last three years, the index has fallen almost 10 percent.

Meanwhile, the broader Nifty50 edged higher at 09.53 am, rising 0.36 percent.