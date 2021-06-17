Metal stocks continue to fall as China plans to tackle high commodity prices

After China announced intentions to release industrial metals from its national reserves to restrain commodity prices, metal stocks continued to slump on Thursday, with the Nifty Metal index down nearly two percent.

The Nifty Metal index fell for the fourth straight day dragged by Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel & Power, Coal India, among others that were down over one to two percent each. The metal index has fallen around 3 percent this week.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration in China said it would release batches of metals like copper, aluminium, and zinc to nonferrous processing and manufacturing firms “in the near future” via public auction.

Analysts expect commodity prices to ease going forward and hence a correction in the commodity stocks that saw a sharp rally over the last 12 months.

“At this stage, it’s difficult to determine what their (China) strategic holding is and how much they want to release. Just the possibility of them doing so has caused copper prices to plummet, after a robust price climb over the previous few months," said David Lennox , an analyst at Fat Prophets.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Lennox further added, "So just the talk might be sufficient, but if they start to take some physical action then could see copper price shedding another 10-15 percent depending on how much they wish to release and if they have got the capability behind them to do that.”

Credit Suisse downgraded the metal sector to ‘underweight’ due to many risks ahead and said the rise in global steel price may have run its course. It said that the impact of supply chain shock, which drove steel prices to record highs was easing.

“China was entering a weak demand season at a time when production continued to be very strong,” Credit Suisse said.

However, Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities & Advisory, Centrum Broking does not expect a severe correction in metal stocks as the demand continues to be strong.

Meanwhile, among stocks, global brokerage Jefferies maintained a buy call on Tata Steel with the target at Rs 1,500 per share.

“Tata Steel’s FY21 annual report shows a rising focus on sustainability and also sets out specific targets for 2025/2030. India capacity expansion is a key strategic focus with the company working on separating the UK and Netherlands businesses,” Jefferies said.

CLSA said that the company’s focus was on cash generation, cost savings, and growth.

Europe should be self-sufficient in cashflows in the near term, however, rising carbon costs were a medium-term risk, CLSA said.

With a stronger balance sheet and improving returns, CLSA reiterates a ‘buy’ call on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 1,362 per share.