Metal shares gain after government eases coal and mining norms
Updated : January 09, 2020 11:37 AM IST
The amendments made to the MMDR Act will ensure a smooth transition of leases expiring in 2020.
Analysts believe that this will limit iron ore supply disruption due to upcoming merchant mining leases expiry.
