Metal sector shines; spectacular rally worsens risk-reward, says ICICI Securities

The benchmark index Nifty has extended gains for the third consecutive series and ended the August series 4.1 percent higher. The rally was fueled by sustained foreign capital inflows, better than expected June quarter earnings, signs of economic recovery with gradually opening up of business from the pandemic-induced lockdown and hopes of COVID-19 vaccine.

The economy facing stocks have shown a decent recovery throughout the month especially the Nifty Metal index that rose over 15 percent in the August series. The metal sector has seen a remarkable rally since the COVID-induced correction as the Nifty Metal index and has recovered 70 percent since its March lows.

“What was re-experienced though is the resilience of asset valuation framework (notably P/B) in calling out sector bottom. Most stocks bottomed out between 0.35-0.45x P/B (barring the cash-rich miners like NMDC and Hind Zinc). Chinese demand led the recovery, amidst familiar signs of disbelief from market participants,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

The brokerage has downgraded Hindalco to Add from Buy, Jindal Steel & Power and Hind Zinc to Hold from Buy and Add respectively, and JSW Steel to Sell from Hold.

ICICI Securities believes it is better to play the possible resilience in H2 Chinese demand and global demand recovery through Tata Steel and NMDC. It has a Buy rating on these stocks.

On Tata Steel, it said, the favorable developments are increasing prices in Europe led by possible demand recovery through fiscal stimuli announced by various European governments and improving spreads in Europe from the abyss of Q1FY21.

“Also, scrap import restrictions in China leading to improved BF profitability even at current iron ore prices, and slower than expected ramp-up of iron ore production out of Brazil, are some of the tailwinds iron ore sector faces and helps Tata Steel and NMDC investment thesis,” ICICI Securities said.

Meanwhile, iron ore prices in Indian have started to increase and it is expected that the Q3FY20 EBITDA/te of Rs 1,900/te to be soon reclaimed for NMDC from a low of Rs 1,200/te expected in Q1FY21.

The latest price hikes in iron ore taken by commercial players is adding to the ‘cost-push’ of secondary players and helping steel price hikes, the brokerage noted.

Jindal Steel & Power has seen an incredible run of 180 percent over the past four months. However, the brokerage downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy. The brokerage expects a pause in steel prices and, given such high leverage, any directional change in steel prices may still impact the company materially.

ICICI Securities has downgraded Hindustan Zinc to Hold from Add. “The stock has been trading at 2.3x P/B (FY22E); risk-reward appears unfavourable unless zinc rally continues,” it said.