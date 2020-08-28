Market Metal sector shines; spectacular rally worsens risk-reward, says ICICI Securities Updated : August 28, 2020 05:16 PM IST The economy facing stocks have shown a decent recovery throughout the month especially the Nifty Metal index that rose over 15 percent in the August series. The metal sector has seen a remarkable rally since the COVID-induced correction as the Nifty Metal index and has recovered 70 percent since its March lows. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply