Metal pack extends gains to 7th straight day. What's driving the rally?

Metal stocks remained in focus on Friday amid strong earnings announcements and improved business outlook, having scaled a series of peaks recently.

The Nifty Metal index -- whose components include metal giants Tata Steel, Vedanta, SAIL, Jindal Steel and Hindalco -- jumped as much as 1.02 percent today, a day after it clocked its biggest one-day jump in four months.

In afternoon deals, Vedanta, Coal India, Nalco, and JSW Steel traded between 0.31 percent and 3.14 percent higher, helping the metal index -- up 0.32 percent -- stay in the positive zone. On the other hand, Tata Steel and Hindalco were down 0.53 percent and 1.28 percent, respectively, while SAIL was flat.

Though the metal pack traded on a mixed note, NSE's sectoral gauge logged modest gains and was on course to end higher for the seventh day in a row.

Shares of metal companies, especially steelmakers, have been rallying amid reports suggesting China's plans to impose export duties on steel products.

According to reports, China is considering imposing more export duties, between 10 percent and 25 percent, on steel products including hot-rolled coils with effect from August 1.

Analysts say expectations of higher demand on account of lower supply from China is driving optimism on steelmaker stocks.

“China is telegraphing to the industry 'we want to export less steel', so export rebate removal was positive. And over the next three to four months, as Chinese demand recovers and steel production falls lower, there is an expectation of some kind of formal export tax coming in on the main steel products that China exports,” Pinakin Parekh, CFA, ED-metals and mining at JPMorgan India, told CNBC-TV18.

The removal of export rebates in China is a positive for steel prices, Parekh added.

"In metals, the way the markets are positioned right now... There is still a little bit of uncertainty on the sustainability of margins and the prices for FY23-FY24," said Rahul Singh, CIO- Equities at Tata Mutual Fund.

"If you look at valuations, the EV/EBITDA will look cheap, but then obviously, commodities will look cheap at the peak and expensive at the bottom of the cycle," he told CNBC-TV18. "But it's a little bit of confidence coming in the fact that these prices could stay on a little bit longer and it's this peak that can become a plateau."

The Nifty Metal index is set to close the week more than 9 percent higher, having soared about 90 percent in the past six months.