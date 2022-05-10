Cross
Merrill Lynch fund sells ICICI Bank shares worth Rs 34 crore

By PTI  IST (Updated)
According to block deal data available with the BSE, Merrill Lynch sold 4,80,440 shares at an average price of Rs 714.65 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 34.33 crore.

Merrill Lynch fund sells ICICI Bank shares worth Rs 34 crore
Merrill Lynch India Equities Fund Mauritius Ltd on Tuesday sold 4.80 lakh shares of private lender ICICI Bank worth Rs 34 crore through an open market transaction.
BlackRock Global Funds India Fund picked up the same amount of shares at the same price. The scrip of ICICI Bank closed 0.13 percent higher at Rs 711.25 on BSE.
