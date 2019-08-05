Meltdown in metals: 12 out of 15 stocks hit 52-week lows
Updated : August 05, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Metal stocks are under pressure on Monday with 12 out of 15 stocks in the Nifty Metal index hit their respective 52-week lows in trade today.
Metal index is among the worst performers today, down as much as 4 percent in intra-day deals as compared to a 1.8 percent fall in Nifty50 index.
Jindal Hisar hit its 52-week low of Rs 59.70 per share, down 7.3 percent, meanwhile, JSPL hit its 52-week low of Rs 111.75 per share, down 6.4 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more