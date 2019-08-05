#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Meltdown in metals: 12 out of 15 stocks hit 52-week lows

Updated : August 05, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Metal stocks are under pressure on Monday with 12 out of 15 stocks in the Nifty Metal index hit their respective 52-week lows in trade today.
Metal index is among the worst performers today, down as much as 4 percent in intra-day deals as compared to a 1.8 percent fall in Nifty50 index.
Jindal Hisar hit its 52-week low of Rs 59.70 per share, down 7.3 percent, meanwhile, JSPL hit its 52-week low of Rs 111.75 per share, down 6.4 percent.
cnbc two logos
