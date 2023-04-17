English
Meghmani Organics shares fall after fire at Gujarat warehouse

Meghmani Organics shares fall after fire at Gujarat warehouse

Meghmani Organics shares fall after fire at Gujarat warehouse
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 17, 2023 2:58:24 PM IST (Published)

The fire broke out at around 2:55 pm on Sunday at Plot Number 21 in Panoli village in Bharuch.

Meghmani Organics Ltd. has reported a fire incident at a warehouse of its pigment plant in Panoli, Gujarat.

Confirming the news on Monday, the chemicals company said the unfortunate fire accident took place at the Finished Goods Warehouse of its pigment plant located in Panoli village of Bharuch district on April 16.


The fire broke out at around 2:55 pm on Sunday at Plot Number 21 in G.I.D.C. Panoli, Gujarat. The company has clarified that the impact of the incident is still under assessment and no information on either injuries or casualties can be confirmed yet.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated and the incident has been reported to the authorities.

Meghmani Organics has informed the BSE that it has the required insurance coverage set in place for situations to safeguard the loss and damage incurred by the company in the fire.

The company has further stated there has been no impact discovered on the production side of its operations at the site’s Finished Goods Warehouse as well as the production plant.

Shares of Meghmani Organics are trading 3.45 percent lower at Rs 88.15.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Meghmani Organics
